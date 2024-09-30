A $999 MacBook Air for $250? Wow

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We sold out the last time we offered this deal … and we’re doing a limited restock. But, seriously, these are going to go fast. MacBook Airs at the price of Chromebooks? We aren’t joking. Get your 2017 MacBook Air for only $249.97 with free shipping (reg. $999) while supplies last.

Why are these so cheap? They’re refurbished. You know, pre-owned laptops that have been restored and cleaned so they can have a second life. And, boy, do these have a lot of life left to give.

How good is a refurbished laptop really?

Besides the obvious “they aren’t new” factor, they’re pretty darn fantastic. This MacBook Air arrives in grade “A” condition, meaning you might not even realize it’s been used before. The body might have light scratches, but the screen won’t have a single flaw.

Your purchase also includes a 90-day parts and labor warranty. On the off chance that anything needs to be replaced, you can have a little more peace of mind with the option to reach out to a third party for help.

A bigger issue for you may simply be that this laptop has a few years on it. So, it won’t update to the latest macOS or do fancy AI tricks, but it’s still a great choice for those looking for a reliable laptop. Especially if you just want to type essays, stream movies, or shop online.

Even considering its age, its specs aren’t bad. Take a look:

You do not want to miss this refurbished MacBook Air deal: $249.97 and free shipping and selling out faster than we can keep up with (reg. $999)!

StackSocial prices subject to change.