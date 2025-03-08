The last “scanner” you’ll ever need is now $24.99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Make more room on your desk when you swap from that clunky old scanner for the iScanner app. Turn any document into a high-quality scanned image with just your phone or tablet camera.

Lifetime access comes with your own iOS scanner, cloud storage, and PDF editing. Usually, it is $199, but you can get this lifetime subscription for$24.99.

What can iScanner do?

Stay organized even if you’re working on the go by scanning documents into a digital format. iOS users can snap scans of contracts, forms, receipts, handwritten files, or notes and immediately turn them into storable, shareable files. This app is ideal for those who work in the field or students moving around campus all day.

If iScanner just used your regular old phone camera to scan documents, it wouldn’t be that different from just snapping a photo. That’s why iScanner uses AI-powered tools to detect document borders, adjust them automatically, and straighten scan pages. Get rid of any curves or skews without manual adjustments.

iScanner can even recognize text in over 20 languages, helping to render the scan clearly despite language or lettering differences. It can also count objects in photos once you highlight one to identify the desired items, simplifying busy work.

No need to import your document into another PDF editing app. Instead, edit directly in iScanner. Tools include color correction, noise-removing, mark-up, redaction blurs, and more. Fill in and sign forms for quick contract finalization. Merge or divide scanned pages as needed. Export as PDF, JPG, DOC, XLS, PPT, or TXT.

With the subscription, you’ll get 200 MB of Cloud storage to stash your scans. Organize scans into folders. Lock confidential files with pins. Add watermarks to proprietary creative works. Create a digital filing system to manage your scans that works for your workflow and needs.

Use code SCAN to get a lifetime subscription to iScanner on sale for $24.99.

iScanner App: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

