Talk the talk—lifetime Babbel access for every language you crave

Oct 19, 2024

Ever dreamed of ordering tapas in fluent Spanish or making friends in French? Now’s your chance with Babbel’s lifetime subscription on sale for $149.97 until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 20. With access to 14 languages and courses designed by linguists, this deal means you can learn languages for life—from Italian to Indonesian, all without paying monthly fees.

Babbel makes learning fun and flexible, with short lessons that fit right into your day. Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or just hanging out at home, you can practice anytime and anywhere.

Babbel’s interactive lessons make it feel like you’re getting a private language tutor, but without the steep prices. It’s not just vocabulary lists; Babbel has features like speech-recognition technology that get your speaking and pronunciation skills up to par from the start, so you’re ready for real-world conversations. You’ll learn the stuff that matters, like ordering at a café, navigating a new city, or making small talk with locals.

This app is perfect for language enthusiasts, globetrotters, and anyone who’s been bitten by the travel bug. With a lifetime subscription, you can hop from language to language as much as you like. Today it’s French, tomorrow it’s Portuguese—Babbel has you covered.

Ditch the language barriers for good and discover a lifetime of travel, culture, and connection with Babbel, and let your inner polyglot shine.

Act fast and take advantage of this deal on a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning on sale for $149.97 (reg. $599), discounted through Oct. 20.

