Just when you thought desktop computers were a thing of the past, you discover that certain tasks are simply beyond the capacity of even the most advanced laptops. Despite their convenience and portability, laptops often fall short of the reliability and power that desktops usually deliver. If you find yourself in need of a desktop but can’t quite swing a hefty investment, consider a refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, available at a steal price.

The very definition of tiny but mighty, this desktop computer packs a powerful CPU with generous RAM and SSD, all while remaining portable and mountable. For a limited time, its refurbished version can be yours for less than $200.

Before anything else, it’s worth mentioning that while this computer is refurbished, it boasts a grade-A rating, meaning that it’s in near-mint condition. Performance-wise, it’s as good and powerful as new despite being a 2015 model. It packs an Intel Core i5 processor that can run multiple applications without lagging, a 16GB RAM that delivers a seamless computing performance, and a 256GB SSD that can store all your essential files and media. Pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro, you can expect it to support a wide range of applications with ease.

Thanks to Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution and Intel Unite, you’ll have no problem connecting it wirelessly and securely to your meeting room display using either a laptop or tablet. But if you’re keen on having it in your home office, its multiple mounting solutions let you customize its setup to suit your space perfectly.

“It came as advertised and great price. Very compact and with a little effort it works well with 3 monitors as is,” says one verified purchaser who snapped one up.

Experience high performance without the hefty price tag with this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900. It normally retails for $349, but you can get it on sale for $179.97 for a limited time.

