We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Celebrate Presidents’ Day by enhancing your workspace with the revolutionary 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub. This multifunctional device merges the benefits of a laptop stand and a USB-C hub with ergonomic adjustability for superior comfort and convenience.

Acclaimed for its innovative design at CES, the premier global event showcasing significant tech advancements, this highly-rated gadget is now offered at a special discount until Feb. 19.

The CASA Hub Stand Pro is designed for versatility. It has a user-friendly mechanism for quick attachment and detachment, allowing it to function both as a core component of the stand and as a standalone device for mobile connectivity. Its flexible stand offers up to 180 degrees of tilt and 360 degrees of rotation, enabling users to find their viewing position easily.

Its sleek, lightweight, all-aluminum design adorned with premium craftsmanship allows the stand to enhance your everyday experience and brings dependable long-term use. To ensure stability and safety, the stand is equipped with extended silicone rubber pads on its surface and bottom, which make it anti-slip while working long days or streaming. With numerous perforations, the stand also advocates for better heat dissipation and reduced weight.

Regarding connectivity, the CASA Hub Stand Pro supports 4K@60Hz resolution and HDCP 2.2 encoding, making it perfect for streaming content from platforms such as Netflix and Apple TV. It’s compatible with macOS, iPadOS, Windows OS, and Chromebook OS.

Additionally, it features an array of ports, including a USB-C Host, a USB-C PD for Power Delivery Pass-Through charging up to 100W, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an RJ45 port, providing ample connectivity options for all your devices.

Elevate your daily workspace with the 6-in-1 power stand and watch your productivity levels soar.

Snag the 6-in-1 CASA HUB Stand Pro USB-C Laptop Stand Hub for $94.97 (reg. $129) with no coupon code required through Feb. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.