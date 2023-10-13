We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

View, edit, and convert 50mm slides and 135, 110, and 126 film negatives into digital copies with the Kodak Slide N Scan.

Before we had cameras built into our phones, we carried digital cameras, took Polaroids, or used film slides or negatives. Besides convenience, digital formats are superior because they allow us to preserve memories forever, at least in theory.

That's why Kodak created a film and slide scanner that allows you to quickly, and easily, convert those old slides and film into digital copies.

Hassle-free image conversion with Kodak

The Kodak Slide N Scan comes with a holder for 50mm slides and adapters for 135, 110, and 126 film. Place your image into the appropriate holder and slide it into the device. View on the 5-inch LCD display or plug the included HDMI cord into your computer monitor or TV for a large screen experience.

Use built-in editing tools to adjust color, level brightness, or rotate images. You can even enhance image quality up to 24MP. Once you’re happy with the photo, use the USB cord or insert an SD card (not included) to save a digital copy.

Kodak designed the Slide N Scan and quick-feeding image trays to make the process of converting an entire box of slides or film as painless as possible. It even comes with a cleaning brush to keep dust particles out of your way.

Digitize memories and gift smiles this year

Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, the Kodak Slide N Scan makes an excellent gift in itself, you could surprise relatives or friends with digital versions of their old memories. Or, better yet, set up a slideshow for the whole family to view together this holiday season.

The Kodak Slide N Scan is available for purchase with free shipping.

