My coworker’s chewing annoyed me. These saved both of us

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ever feel like the world is out to get you? Like, you’re already having a crappy day, then your coworker is eating chips super loudly next to you, and you want to rip your hair out in frustration? That was exactly what made me snap. I can’t handle noise like that, and a friend told me to get noise-canceling headphones.

I thought they were a gimmick. I mean, earplugs are way cheaper and do the same thing, right? After trying these JBLs with adaptive noise canceling, I can say they’re definitely way, way better. And they saved my hair (LOL). I saved big with an open-box pair for $89.99 with free shipping (reg. $129.95). These are customer returns being sold at a steep discount, even though they’ve never been worn.

World peace? Nah, just me in my JBLs

Bringing these JBLs into work felt like my last hope, guys. I put them on their adaptive noise-canceling mode and felt instant relief from the usual office chatter and my desk neighbor’s overly loud chewing (sorry, Lauren). I could hear some breakthrough noise when people talked extra loud (major eye roll), so I played instrumental music to cover them up.

The cool thing about these JBLs is that I don’t have to take them off if I decide I want to be aware of the office chatter. There’s an Ambient Aware mode to hear more of what’s going on, and TalkThru amplifies outside sounds so I can easily have conversations when I want to participate in office gossip (just don’t tell my boss that).

Other features I love

That’s enough about the noise canceling. Here’s what else I love:

Pair two Bluetooth devices at the same time

Up to 70 hours of battery life

A 5-minute charge gives an extra three hours of music

The over-ear design doesn’t hurt my ears when I wear them all-day

Got something you need to tune out? I get it. Grab a pair of these JBL over-ear headphones with noise-canceling for $89.99 (reg. $129.95) while these open-box models last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.