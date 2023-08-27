We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This refurbished iPad Air comes with a pair of renewed Beats Flex Headphones and a complete set of accessories—now only $99.97 with this Labor Day sale.

One of the worst things about back-to-school season is feeling like you’re unprepared to tackle the semester ahead. While coursework, lectures, essays, and projects can be intimidating, they can be a little less stressful if you have the right tools.

Every student should consider getting an iPad for ultimate convenience. And, with this Labor Day sale on a refurbished iPad Air that includes Beats headphones and a full set of accessories, you can get one for just $99.97 (reg. $114.99). But there’s a very limited quantity available!

An excellent iPad on a budget

This iPad Air is priced so affordably because it’s an older, refurbished model. These devices had a previous life but have now been fully cleaned and inspected by professionals to arrive in excellent condition. In fact, this model received a grade “A” rating for superior quality, with little to no amounts of cosmetic blemishes. The iPad is also backed by a 90-day product warranty.

While in great shape, this model is a bit older—a first generation. So, you won’t get the latest iPadOS updates or have 3D touch functions. But if you’re a student balling on a budget, that might not matter. You might care more about:

A 9.7-inch Retina display for reading eBooks or note-taking.

16GB of storage to download a few apps and store files.

Front (1.2MP) and rear (5MP) cameras for joining Zoom lectures.

Up to ten hours of battery life.

A complete set of accessories: a case, stylus, screen protector, and charger.

Complete with wireless Beats Flex headphones

Don’t forget your purchase also includes a pair of renewed Beats Flex headphones. These are open-box items, so they were simply purchased, returned, cleaned, and packaged back into their original box. Enjoy up to 12 hours of Beats-quality listening time when studying, joining video chats, or listening to music around campus.

Get the refurbished Apple iPad Air with accessories and Beats Flex headphones for just $99.97 (reg. $114.99) through September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, no coupon needed.

