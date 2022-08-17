According to experts, learning to play golf to reach a level you’ll find enjoyable could take up to six months. That’s half a year’s worth of swinging and spending time on the greens. And to get really good at golf, you should be prepared to spend years learning the sport and improving your technique.

But as with all sports, you only get to really learn by doing. Watching Tiger Woods and his peers from the screen can only get you so far, and real-life practice is what you need to be truly skilled. The good news is you don’t even need a country club membership to practice. You can do it in the comfort of your own home (or dorm) with the SLX MicroSim, a home golf simulator that lets you play realistic virtual golf games anywhere. Thanks to our Back to Education event, it’s on sale for a special price only until August 24th.

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the SLX Microsim delivers lighting quick speed compared to other products in the golf simulator sensor category. Great for practicing your swing or whenever you feel like playing, it lets you use your own clubs and go on simulated golf courses. It features a highly customizable calibration that lets you track your results based on individual swing characteristics, so you can gain a better understanding of both your strong and weak points and figure out what you need to improve.

Using it is quite simple, too. You can use your iOS device to connect and mirror your smart TV. With continued use, you’ll get to step up your A-game with 3D swing analysis, accuracy calibration, and “playing” on the most famous courses in the world.

The SLX Microsim usually retails for $249, but with our Back to Education event discount, you can get it for only $189. Part of the proceeds will be donated to a school or charity, and you’ll even get a say on where the money goes.

