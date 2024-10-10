Using this hidden camera detector to feel safer in an Airbnb

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

TikTok and LinkedIn have both told me there’s a pretty alarming problem where hotel and Airbnb guests are finding hidden cameras, audio recorders, and other surveillance equipment hidden in their rooms. It’s scary, for sure, especially if you want to feel secure enough in your privacy to really relax. And in my case, eat an entire New York Cheesecake (with a lil raspberry drizzle).

Scouring every inch of my Airbnb isn’t my idea of a relaxing way to start a vacation, but there’s actually a tool that makes it a whole lot easier. The Hidden Camera Detector can check for audio bugs, GPS and RF signals, and, of course, hidden cameras, and it’s how I’m going to feel secure enough to wolf down as much decadent room service dessert as I can.

How to feel safer in your Airbnb

Using the Camera Detector is pretty easy. It may look like advanced spy equipment, but every function is pretty intuitive. Here’s how it works:

Turn on the Detector: Once you arrive at your hotel, Airbnb, or rental, switch on the device. Sweep for RF Signals: Start by scanning the room, holding the detector close to objects where hidden devices could be concealed. As you move, the RF detection will scan for any signals emitting from wireless cameras or audio bugs. If the device detects a signal, the buzzer will sound, and the LED lights will indicate how strong the signal is. Use the Camera Lens Finder: For a thorough check, especially in areas where you suspect a camera might be physically hidden but not actively transmitting, switch to the camera lens finder. Peer through the device’s viewfinder while scanning the room with its infrared light. Any hidden lenses will reflect light back. Check for GPS Trackers: If you’re concerned about being tracked, especially in a rental car or while traveling, switch the detector to magnetic field mode. Carefully scan around the undercarriage of your vehicle, or any other places where a tracker might be hidden.

Cheaper than room service

Once I’ve given my room a proper check, that’s when I know it’s safe to relax and dig into all the room service my credit card can muster.

If you want to do the same, get the Hidden Camera, Bug, GPS, and RF Detector for $39.99 (reg. $59).

StackSocial prices subject to change.