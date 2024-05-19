We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Refurbished laptops are the new, well, new. Even though they don’t come wrapped in plastic, they offer similar performance and aesthetics at a fraction of the usual price. And, when you catch a sale like this one, they’re even less than you can imagine.

This grade “A” refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” is on sale for $299.97 (reg. $599) through May 22. Take the fastest route to checkout and save 49 percent.

Packed with features inside and out

What’s inside this MacBook Air? We’re glad you asked:

Intel Core i5 with 1.8GHz processing

128GB SSD

12-hour battery life

Intel HD Graphics 6000

OS upgradeable to macOS Monterey

How about the outside? Arguably, that’s even greater. The laptop weighs less than three pounds, which is similar to shelf models. Its razor-thin design measures 0.68 to 0.11 inches on the laptop’s thinnest part, a narrowed design no longer featured on the latest MacBooks.

Speaking of discontinued, this MacBook Air also has USB-A and SDXC ports, so you don’t need to buy expensive adapters.

Ready to own it? Head to checkout now before the sale ends on May 22.

A like-new laptop without the hefty price tag

This refurbished MacBook Air’s exterior received the highest possible rating: grade “A”. This demonstrates near-mint condition, with little to no cosmetic wear on the body, no scratches on the screen, and a minimum of 80 percent battery health.

Your purchase is backed by a 90-day parts and labor warranty for added peace of mind. This is likely enough time to ensure the laptop is functioning properly.

Add a grade “A” refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” to your cart now before this $299.97 (reg. $599) sale ends on May 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

