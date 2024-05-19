This grade “A” refurbished MacBook Air with hot specs is under $300
Save 49 percent through May 22.
Refurbished laptops are the new, well, new. Even though they don’t come wrapped in plastic, they offer similar performance and aesthetics at a fraction of the usual price. And, when you catch a sale like this one, they’re even less than you can imagine.
This grade “A” refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” is on sale for $299.97 (reg. $599) through May 22. Take the fastest route to checkout and save 49 percent.
Packed with features inside and out
What’s inside this MacBook Air? We’re glad you asked:
- Intel Core i5 with 1.8GHz processing
- 128GB SSD
- 12-hour battery life
- Intel HD Graphics 6000
- OS upgradeable to macOS Monterey
How about the outside? Arguably, that’s even greater. The laptop weighs less than three pounds, which is similar to shelf models. Its razor-thin design measures 0.68 to 0.11 inches on the laptop’s thinnest part, a narrowed design no longer featured on the latest MacBooks.
Speaking of discontinued, this MacBook Air also has USB-A and SDXC ports, so you don’t need to buy expensive adapters.
Ready to own it? Head to checkout now before the sale ends on May 22.
A like-new laptop without the hefty price tag
This refurbished MacBook Air’s exterior received the highest possible rating: grade “A”. This demonstrates near-mint condition, with little to no cosmetic wear on the body, no scratches on the screen, and a minimum of 80 percent battery health.
Your purchase is backed by a 90-day parts and labor warranty for added peace of mind. This is likely enough time to ensure the laptop is functioning properly.
Add a grade “A” refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” to your cart now before this $299.97 (reg. $599) sale ends on May 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.
