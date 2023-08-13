We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Composting has emerged as a critical practice in the ever-growing movement towards sustainable living and reducing our ecological footprint. The Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter is a great contender for eco-conscious individuals who value functionality and aesthetics.

This polished and efficient composter offers a luxurious composting experience for your kitchen. Designed with the modern homeowner in mind, the Reencle Prime boasts a cutting-edge, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates with any kitchen decor—whether in a home or apartment setting. It is the ideal choice for those who appreciate life’s finer things while taking steps toward a greener future.

Safety and hygiene are paramount with Reencle. The composter has a robust filtration system that ensures no foul odors escape, making it suitable for indoor use. Its airtight design, including a touchless motion sensor, prevents pest and insect infiltration, keeping your kitchen clean and free from unwanted visitors. Reducing up to 90 percent of your food waste, the device uses ReencleMicrobe, a unique blend of microorganisms that help break down food, and will have nutrient-rich fertilizer ready for your garden in as little as two hours!

Not only does the composter boast an impressive array of features and design, but it has also earned accolades and recognition in the industry. It proudly secured a spot as Good Housekeeping’s CES 2023: The Good Housekeeping Institute’s Top Picks.

Although some argue that more affordable composters are available on the market, the Reencle is an actual investment in convenience, style, and sustainability. Its state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled performance justify the higher price, as it promises to streamline the composting process and minimize waste, ultimately saving money and contributing positively to the environment.

Save over $200 today and invest in the Reencle Prime Food Waste Composter in silver, now $488.99 (reg. $699).

Prices subject to change.