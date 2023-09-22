We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Travel requires a lot of planning, from booking flights to securing accommodations to sorting transportation. But one thing that people tend to overlook during the planning process is figuring out how they can get access to consistent data when they get to their destination. WiFi isn’t available 24/7, and even though many public establishments offer free internet, there’s no guarantee that the connection is secure. A reliable data plan can help with that.

Instead of paying $10 a day to your mobile carrier and subsequently suffering from sticker shock once you get your phone bill at the end of the trip, opt for an eSIM instead. aloSIM works in over 170 countries and regions and allows for customizable plans, and for a limited time, you can score an eSIM with a $50 data credit for only $21.97.

aloSIM works just like a regular SIM card, except that it doesn’t incur hefty roaming charges when used overseas, or anywhere, for that matter. It allows you to connect to data networks in other countries, so you can have immediate access to data wherever you are in the world. You can select from a variety of data packages, which are available for as little as $4.50 and last seven days. You can choose a package that fits your needs, so you never have to overpay for internet access.

aloSIM never expires, and should you run out of data, you can easily top up via the app. It should be noted, however, that any leftover data will expire after the period of validity, aka the length of time stated at purchase. But since the packages are generally cheaper than what most mobile carriers offer, it shouldn’t hurt your pocket.

Stay connected anywhere for less with an aloSIM. Grab this aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler lifetime eSIM plan with a $50 credit for only $21.97—now through Sept. 24.

Prices subject to change.