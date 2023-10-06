We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Tired of constantly rising gas prices? Swap your ride for a BirdBike e-bike, now only $899.97 with free shipping. That’s 61 percent savings you won’t find elsewhere.

As you are likely well aware, gas prices are spiking again. With AAA reporting the national average being nearly $4 a gallon, you may be brainstorming ways to use less. You could reduce trips, carpool, or take public transit, but biking is another solid choice.

If traditional bikes are out of the question for your lifestyle, you could consider an e-bike. The BirdBike functions like a regular bike but with the option for an added electric boost. Through Oct. 15 only, you can get one for $899.97 (reg. $2,299.99)—the lowest price on the web—with free shipping.

A regular bike with electric superpowers

Instead of taking your car to run errands or go to work, you could just hop on your BirdBike. Pedal normally, use pedal assist mode, or squeeze the throttle for a powerful electric boost up to 20 mph. This gives you the option to sneak exercise into your routine or use assistance to climb hills or reach your destination faster.

The BirdBike—rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers—has a high-capacity battery that powers your ride for up to 20 miles using the throttle or 50 miles using pedal assist. Check your current speed, distance traveled, or battery life on the embedded LED dash display as you ride. Since the battery is removable, recharging is quick and simple.

Less maintenance, more convenience

Unlike a typical bike with a chain, the BirdBike has a carbon drivetrain that completely erases the need for maintenance. It also provides a smoother ride if you’re traveling on rougher terrains like gravel.

Another cool feature? The BirdBike has a built-in 120 dB alarm. Activate it in the Bird app and it disables the bike from being turned on and sounds a siren if the bike is manually moved. This gives you more peace of mind when leaving the bike parked outside of the grocery store or your office.

Ditch the gas-powered lifestyle with the BirdBike e-bike, now $899.97 (reg. $2,299.99) with free shipping through October 15th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon is needed.

