We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The drone industry has expanded swiftly, offering tremendously expensive devices with complicated technology. If you’re looking to keep things affordable and simple, consider taking advantage of special pricing on a versatile product.

For a limited time, a 4K Dual-Camera Drone that’s operable for beginners and boasts intelligent obstacle avoidance is available at only $69.97 (reg. $119). That’s more than 40 percent savings with no coupon necessary.

Users of all experiences will enjoy this drone, which offers a transmission that reaches beyond 300 feet. There is a 90-degree HD 4K camera in the front, while a 120-degree wide-angle camera is attached to the bottom.

Capture high-definition footage from far above and get consistently steady images thanks to optical flow positioning for the aircraft as it hovers. Added confidence comes from obstacle avoidance technology, which eliminates any guesswork from the ground and keeps the drone coming back in great shape.

Select from three-speed settings and gain a new perspective of any area, whether you want to explore nature, showcase a property, or get a young aspiring pilot comfortable with flight. A foldable design weighs less than four ounces and makes it easy to keep this drone neatly stored in between uses.

This purchase comes complete with a remote control and rechargeable battery, which supports flight times of up to 15 minutes. The drone carries a store rating of 5/5 stars based on verified buyer reviews.

Get everything you need from a new drone without breaking the bank, and keep things simple enough for beginners or children to fly with confidence, by getting the 4K Dual-Camera Drone for only $69.97 (reg. $119).

StackSocial prices subject to change.