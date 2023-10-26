Holiday travel plans? Save big with Dollar Flight Club, now as little as $40 for life

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Traveling this fall or holiday season? We have bad and good news. The bad news is that the overall cost of travel is up 10 percent compared to 2019 (according to NerdWallet). But the good news is that you can spend less on flights with a Dollar Flight Club subscription.

Even better news? You can pay only once and use the service for life. Plus, through October 31, their lifetime subscriptions are price-dropped: $39.97 (reg. $690) for Premium or $79.97 (reg. $1,690) for Premium Plus+. That’s a best-on-web price!

Save up to $2,000 on your next adventure

Dollar Flight Club (4.4/6 stars on Trustpilot) is designed to do all of the time-consuming research on deals for you — just add your home airports, watch your email inbox for a great price, and book your discounted flight. As a member, you may also find up to 50 percent savings on other products, services, and experiences for your trip.

Premium vs. Premium Plus+, which should you get?

No matter which subscription tier you choose, you’ll get to use Dollar Flight Club for life after a one-time payment. All members get economy domestic and international flights, but Premium Plus+ members can also find business and first-class tickets.

Moreover, Premium Plus+ members get perks like up to half off Dollar Flight Clubs’ partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more, and a 20 percent discount on Mobile Passport Plus.

Save on flights this holiday season and beyond with a discounted Dollar Flight Club lifetime membership. No coupon is needed, but these prices will go back up on October 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

Prices subject to change.