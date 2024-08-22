Is your dog walking you? Here’s how to change that

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your dog is just as fed up with you as you are with him. While you’re mad that he’s tugging on the leash—again—he’s confused why he can’t greet others on the sidewalk. After all, did you ever train him properly? It’s never too late to start.

No matter if Spot is six months or eleven years old, teaching him basic commands can keep him safe in public and save you some sanity back home. If you want some dog training tips from a professional, you can get these online courses for $14.99.

Teach your dog how to walk the right way

If you’re tired of Spot walking you instead of the other way around, it’s time to leash-train your dog. This won’t be an overnight process but a step-by-step method to get your pup to walk calmly beside you with tricks like choosing the correct harness and rewarding them with food.

Picture taking Spot on a walk and having him understand that he can greet others on the sidewalk when you say it’s okay. He won’t drag you along the sidewalk, and you’ll actually enjoy the walk.

More dog training essentials

Do you also want to stop dark barking? Shouting at Spot to stop clearly hasn’t been working, so you might try these professional tips about reinforcing positive behavior, along with some troubleshooting strategies.

Another problem we see online is people struggling to groom their pets for a few reasons. One is a simple lack of skill, and the Guide to Dog Grooming video courses will help you trim hair. The other issue is pets being reluctant or even aggressive when trying to trim nails, and these techniques could also help you out there.

