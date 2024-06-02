Discover your pup’s unique breed breakdown with this essential DNA test, now on sale for $67.99 for Father’s Day

Stack Commerce

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the special bond between fathers and their loved ones. For many, this includes their four-legged family members. If you’re a dog dad or know one who cherishes their canine companion, there’s no better gift than the DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test.

This unique test uncovers your pet’s breed and offers fascinating insights into their genetic makeup, helping you understand what makes them unique. It’s on sale for $67.99 (reg. $79) during a special Father’s Day sale.

Understanding your dog’s breed can strengthen the bond between you and your pet. For dog dads, this knowledge can transform how you interact with your dog, allowing for more tailored and enjoyable activities.

Whether discovering a breed’s love for agility training or understanding a propensity for specific health issues, the insights from this test can enhance your dog-parenting experience.

It’s never been easier to determine your pet’s breed specifications and unique personality traits. The process is simple: collect a sample of your dog’s DNA using the included cheek swab, send it to the lab, and in 2-3 weeks, you’ll receive a comprehensive report. This report contains a breakdown of your dog’s breed composition, revealing the history and characteristics of each breed. Knowing your dog’s breed can also guide you in making informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and training needs.

The leading kit has earned great reviews, with one verified customer stating: “This [kit] was super easy to use. The hardest part was waiting for the results! I was pleased with the findings and the report that was sent. It was such a treat to learn about my new puppy.”

Get the DNA My Dog Essential Breed ID Test for only $67.99 (reg. $79) with no coupon code required. Order by June 5 to ensure arrival by Father’s Day.

StackSocial prices subject to change.