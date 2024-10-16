Spot bucks with this hunter’s binoculars, now only $100

They have night vision and take pictures and videos.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 16, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

A person holding a pair of hunting binoculars.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

These digital binoculars can take pictures and videos. And they have night vision for hunting non-game animals. We sell a pair of these hunting binoculars for only $104.97 (reg. $297.99).

Our binoculars have 4x zoom, allowing you to see almost 1,000 feet away. They’re a hunter’s best friend, allowing you to get a close-up view of faraway animals.

You won’t even miss out on the action when dusk rolls around and night eventually falls with the binoculars’ night vision capabilities. The infrared illuminator has seven adjustable brightness levels so you can see rabbits, foxes, coyotes, or whatever else you’re trying to hunt in the darkness.

Here’s a little fall hunting song to get you hyped up:

Order yourself a pair of these binoculars with a built-in camera while they’re on sale for $104.97 (reg. $297.99) through Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed to get this price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.