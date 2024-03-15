We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you seeking a dependable, affordable desktop option for your workspace or home? Consider the Dell Optiplex 7010 Desktop. This refurbished unit delivers robust performance, generous storage capacity, and various functionalities, making it a perfect selection for personal and office needs. Even better, it’s now only $139.99 (reg. $179) while supplies last.

Designed with a 3.2GHz Quad Core Intel i5 processor and produced by award-winning Dell Technologies, the 2012 Dell Optiplex 7010 SFF delivers impressive speed and efficiency, allowing you to multitask and handle demanding apps quickly. Running on Windows 10 Pro, this desktop has 16GB of RAM to enhance the processor’s performance. Whether surfing the internet, editing documents, or using demanding software, the i5 processor provides a seamless and efficient experience that will elevate your computing setup.

Featuring a generous 256GB SSD, this desktop lets you kickstart your projects immediately. It offers plenty of storage space for your files, documents, photos, videos, and beyond. Whether you’re a creative needing to keep media files at hand or a business professional with spreadsheet and presentation storage needs, this desktop provides an easy-to-navigate interface with ample room for all your work. Thanks to its RJ-45 LAN port, you can count on stable and speedy internet access.

Undergoing rigorous testing and inspection to ensure it meets quality standards means its Grade A refurbishing is restored nearly to its original condition by Dell. The Dell Optiplex 7010 package also includes a USB mouse and USB keyboard, completing the desktop setup.

With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon and a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, this complete package is a great budget-friendly option for upgrading your desktop. Supercharge your tech setup with this incredible last-call deal on a desktop.

Grab the refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7010 SFF i5-3470 16GB 256GB SSD for just $139.99 (reg. $179) with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices are subject to change.