Geek out with documentaries for life, no subscription required

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re the type of person who gets way too excited about space documentaries or can’t resist diving into a deep-dive history special, then Curiosity Stream is calling your name. It’s like the ultimate geek-out hub for anyone who loves to learn—and the best part? No subscription headaches. Pay $159.97 once (sale ending Oct. 27), and you’re set for life.

You’ll get lifetime access to thousands of documentaries on topics like science, history, nature, and technology. Whether you want to understand the mysteries of the universe, explore ancient civilizations, or just impress your friends with random fun facts, Curiosity Stream has you covered.

With a library of content curated by the best in the business, you can expect award-winning documentaries produced in stunning HD. Whether you’re exploring far-off galaxies, diving deep into the ocean, or learning about groundbreaking technology, Curiosity Stream’s content delivers an immersive, educational experience that will keep you hooked. Plus, with the ability to stream on multiple devices, you can access your favorite documentaries whether you’re at home on your smart TV, on your laptop, or on the go with your smartphone or tablet.

No more juggling subscriptions or dealing with auto-renewals. With this one-time payment, you can dive into the knowledge pool anytime, anywhere.

So, if you’re ready to geek out for life without paying a monthly fee, take advantage of this deal on a Curiosity Stream lifetime subscription for $159.97 (reg. $399) through Oct. 27 and start your journey of endless discovery.

StackSocial prices subject to change.