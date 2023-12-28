We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Curiosity Stream, established by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, carves out a unique niche. It’s like Netflix, but exclusively for documentaries, and now, with its unlimited plan of over $200 off for our end-of-year sale, it offers an even more compelling proposition.

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the Apple Store and 4.3 out of 5 stars on Google Play, this multi-award-winning service has become an essential platform for documentary lovers and lifelong learners. It brings some of the world’s leading non-fiction titles to your screen. Its user-friendly interface makes it available on various devices, including PCs, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. This ensures that your learning journey can continue seamlessly at home or on the move.

Curiosity Stream brings forth a wealth of knowledge, boasting the best pricing on the web and offering immersive experiences from award-winning content. From Brian Greene to David Attenborough, thousands of storytelling documentaries can be watched and rewatched repeatedly. New documentaries are also added weekly, so you’ll never run out of new features to watch, and always have the latest content from around the world. The service also offers HD streaming options, enhancing the viewing experience with crisp, clear visuals.

A verified user had the following to say about Curiosity Stream: “Buying a lifetime subscription was probably the best decision I made in the last [five] years. …It’s a huge source of knowledge [and] a wonderful stream of great documentaries[.] I’m a happy man.”

Keep up with the latest documentaries from around the globe with this top-tier unlimited access bundle.

Get the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan: Lifetime Subscription at the exclusive price of $179.97 (reg. $399) with no coupon code needed at checkout. But you’ll need to hurry; this offer ends on Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

