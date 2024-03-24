We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Staying ahead of the IT curve is a good move whether you’re looking to break into the industry or level up your current skills. And having the right tools to do so is essential. Get yourself seriously ready for the CompTIA exams with this Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle. It’s on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $585) when you order through April 2.

This comprehensive collection of 15 courses and 262 hours of instruction is designed to prepare you for a successful career in IT. While the courses don’t give you CompTIA certifications, they are a great way to prepare yourself for the actual exams.

Where you begin depends on your skill level going into the coursework. For beginners, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ course is a great place to start. It has a 4.5/5 instructor rating and is designed for those without an IT background. This course teaches you the basics, including the fundamental IT concepts and terms, as well as how to set up and maintain hardware and software. It even goes into troubleshooting and preventative maintenance.

Other courses are more specifically tailored to a topic. Jump in and get in-depth instruction on servers, networks, cloud essentials, Linux+, penetration testing, and more. There are also courses to help prepare you for the Security+ CompTIA certification, a must-have certification for IT professionals.

All courses are brought to you by the minds at Idunova. This online IT training provider has over 20 years of teaching experience.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from the comfort of your own home and take your IT education to the next level for a great price.

The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle is on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $585) through April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

