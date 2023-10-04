We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Start your cybersecurity education on your own time with a comprehensive introduction courtesy of CompTIA and Iducate. The Complete 2023 CompTIA course Super Bundle is only $49.97 through Oct. 15.

The cybersecurity industry is growing rapidly, and you might not have to wait for college to start your education. Getting certified through a reputable education platform like CompTIA could help you get your foot in the door of your industry and prepare you for further education. If you want to start studying, get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate while it’s on sale for $49.97. This price is only here during our Deal Days Sale, which runs through Oct. 15th

13 cybersecurity courses for beginners

In 2022 alone there were 750,000 unfilled cybersecurity job openings in the field, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to nab an IT job. There’s a lot to study, and the learning curve might be steep, but you can start by joining nearly 10,000 other students in these 13 CompTIA prep courses.

Where you start studying is up to you, but absolute beginners may get a lot out of the CompTIA IT Fundamentals course, which includes 58 lectures on everything from basic computing to database and software development.

Other course topics include penetration testing, cloud computing, project management, leadership, and more. If you’re planning on taking the CompTIA certification exams, make sure to thoroughly study CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2 for focused test prep.

Prepare for a career in IT

Take your chance to begin your cybersecurity education on your own time. This bundle is rated an average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers.



Until Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can get the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by Iducate for $49.97.

