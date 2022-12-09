We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re always looking for the next big thing and, in terms of employment sectors, information technology jobs continue to become more crucial to success for small and large businesses alike. For those willing to put in the work, such a career can keep you in high demand, leading to long-term financial rewards and professional gratification.

For a limited time, you can make a step forward in that industry by taking advantage of limited-time savings on The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification bundle. Normally sold for nearly $4,000, this 13-course package offers nearly 250 total hours of content for only a fraction of the standard price at $69.

Assembled by iCollege, which dates back to 2003 and features students from more than 120 countries, this educational bundle is built to prepare users for CompTIA certification, covering plenty of ground via expert-led courses. An immersive eLearning environment is available anytime you’d like and covers the ins and outs of IT basics, cloud dynamics, networks, security, and more.

Establish a firm foundation of what it takes to thrive as an IT pro, and discover the insight that can make you an indispensable employee. The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification bundle carries a store rating of five out of five, and verified buyer Matthew Taylor reviewed, “This product is helping me grow in my career and further my education for a low price! Knowledge is power!”

Lifetime access ensures users can work at a pace that is appropriate for them or circle back at a later date to gain a refresher. Hundreds of lessons can instantly be accessed via mobile phone, along with desktop.

Each course in this bundle is typically offered to be purchased separately, which would push this total package beyond $3,800. However, you can currently get unlimited access to The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification bundle for only $69.

