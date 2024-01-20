We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Pay only $89.97 (reg. $1494) for a lifetime subscription to 20TB of secure cloud storage with this Prism Drive deal, which runs through Jan. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

With so much of our lives existing in the digital realm, it’s always a wise move to periodically back up our stuff to an external storage tool. But if you don’t want to accumulate multiple storage drives, switching your data over to the cloud is the way to go.

But there’s no need to break the bank with those hefty subscription fees peddled by some well-known cloud storage giants. Prism Drive, for instance, offers a 20TB plan that you can use however you want, available for life with just a one-time payment. Through Jan. 21, you can grab it on sale for less than $90.

20 terabytes of cloud storage secured with AES 256-bit and HTTPS encryption will be at your disposal with this exclusive deal. Whether you want to store work files, your favorite movies and shows, or pictures and videos you’ve collected over the years, you’ll have room for all of them with the space you’re afforded. You can upload data easily thanks to the drag-and-drop tool, and with the easy mobile upload feature, you can transfer files seamlessly using your smartphone.

You’re also given the option to organize your files on the site. In case you need to share any of them with your friends, each file has a corresponding link that you can distribute. And in case you accidentally delete a file, the trash recovery feature lets you recover it within 30 days.

Stay goodbye to storage woes for all of eternity—really.

