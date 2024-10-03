I cheated on ChatGPT with this, and I have zero regrets

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I made a controversial decision recently: I cheated on ChatGPT and Gemini. It was scary, but it was the right thing to do. Hear me out. I was paying two separate subscription fees to get help writing and generating images for my blog when I heard about this all-in-one AI tool, 1minAI.

They said it could do everything ChatGPT and Gemini do, and more. I didn’t believe it because I’d never heard of it. How good could it really be? But when I saw it was only $39.99 for life, compared to endless payments, I took a gamble.

Here’s how it went

TL;DR: It does everything I need it to and then some. I’m only limited by monthly credits.

1minAI is actually powered by ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, and other AI platforms I have heard of, so it makes sense that I’m pleased with its outputs. But, instead of having to pay for them individually, they’re all organized into one dashboard.

I spend most of my time in the “Copywriter Studio” while working on my blog. Typically, I use these AI tools to create a full-length post:

Keyword research

Blog article generator

Grammar checker

Chat with image

While there are no fees with 1minAI, there is a limit to how much I can generate. Text requests eat up a few thousand credits and images can use around 50,000. I get 1,000,000 credits each month, and I can earn more by visiting the web app daily.

If you’re ready to break up with ChatGPT and Gemini’s recurring fees, get a 1minAI lifetime subscription for $39.99 (reg. $234). You won’t find a better price anywhere else.

StackSocial prices subject to change.