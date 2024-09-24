None of the people on this Zoom call know my desk is a battleship

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I always thought my workspace was pretty functional. I had my laptop, a couple of accessories, and plenty of space to get things done. Sure, I had to crouch goblin-like to see into my webcam on Zoom calls, but it’s fine. It’s fine. Really.

It wasn’t fine.

I was missing something, and I didn’t even know it until I got my hands on the CASA HUB 360. Suddenly, my simple setup felt like I’d transformed into the captain at the helm of a mighty ship. The HUB 360 turned my workspace into a full-blown command center, and I’ve never looked back.

Set sail with the SS CASA HUB

Gone are the dire days when I would scour every drawer of my desk searching, always searching for that tiny USB-A to USB-C adapter. I must have lost it seven times a day, but no more. With its array of connectivity options, I no longer juggle adapters or search for missing cables. The CASA HUB is my home now, with ports for USB-C Power Delivery input, 4K HDMI, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm AUX, and SD/microSD card slots.

All those ports do a lot for organizing an area, too. My cable management skills are lacking. Some might call my usual setup reminiscent of your average tumbleweed. Now that all my peripherals plug into the same place, it’s a lot easier to just zip tie them together and look like I have control of my life.

Not just posturing

On a normal day, I’d describe my posture as distinctly gargoyle. I hunch over a computer for hours a day as if I’m trying to very slowly merge with the machine. But no more. The HUB was a simple fix to a problem I barely knew I had until it was gone. Long work days don’t feel as long now that my spine points where it’s supposed to.

A little pricy but worth it

When you think about the CASA HUB as just a computer or tablet stand, the price seems high, but factor in everything it can do, and I’d honestly pay the full price. It’s not just that it’s a desk organizer and a cable hub. It does both jobs phenomenally with super fast charging and no delay between monitors, and this thing is tough, too. It’s built like a battleship, and I am its captain.

The CASA HUB 360 is still on sale, so if you want one, grab it while it’s $99.99 instead of $129.

