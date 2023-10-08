We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A budget-friendly alternative to brand-name fitness trackers, Pro Fit Buddy helps you closely monitor your health and wellness.

If you don’t feel the need to have your fitness journey include name brands like the Apple Watch, we have something better. The Pro Fit Buddy is a budget-friendly alternative, made even more affordable during our Deals Day event, which runs through October 15. Instead of paying $129, you can grab it on sale for only $49.97.

Optimize your fitness routine with this wellness tracker designed to closely monitor your health and wellness. Whether you’re power walking, biking, playing tennis, or just chilling at home, it keeps an eye out for your heart rate, blood pressure, calories, and even oxygen level. When it finds that you’re idle, it triggers gentle vibrations to remind you to get up and move. It also keeps you connected by sending notifications on calls, emails, text messages, and social media alerts straight from your phone. It offers weather updates, too.

Doubling as a digital remote control, you can use it to play your favorite music, control the volume, as well as take pictures and adjust brightness. With a waterproof design, you can confidently wear it in the rain, while swimming, or taking a shower. You also don’t have to worry about charging, as it only needs a top-up of two hours to deliver up to one week of uninterrupted service.

Whatever your fitness goals are, Pro Fit Buddy can help you achieve them. It normally retails for $129, but during our Deal Days savings event, which runs for a limited time through October 15th only, you can grab it for $49.97 in your choice of color: black, blue, or pink.

