Join BJ’s Wholesale Club for FREE! (Well, almost)

We’ve never seen a wholesale club offer like this. BJ’s is practically giving away their memberships, and we can’t believe it. For a limited time, you can join BJ’s Wholesale Club for only $20 (normally $55)—which is already a killer deal—and get that money back.

The catch? You just have to spend $60 in the first 30 days of your membership, which is honestly harder not to do. Then, a $20 reward will be added to your membership account.

BJ’s is a back-to-school shopper’s paradise. Even if your kiddos (or you) are already back in the classroom, they still need snacks, and you could use some cheaper groceries. BJ’s beats grocery store prices on top brands you love and a whole lot more.

You won’t just save on food and household supplies (though, who could pass up a year’s supply of toilet paper in one trip?)—BJ’s also has amazing prices on clothes, toys, and electronics.

Don’t forget to fill your tank at BJ’s Gas on the way home to save on fuel. BJ’s also offers tons of other member services, like BJ’s Optical, BJ’s Tire Center, and travel promotions. Imagine how much time you’ll save getting all of these errands done in one place.

Plus, you don’t have to sit and wait in the checkout line if you have the BJ’s mobile app. Use ExpressPay to scan your items, pay on the app, and walk out the door. Or, skip the store experience altogether by using curbside pickup.

BJ’s Wholesale Club locations

Not sure if there’s a BJ’s near you? There are 244 clubs across the eastern US and 175 gas stations. If you live any further west than Indiana or Alabama, there isn’t currently a BJ’s location in your state.

