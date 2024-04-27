Save $450 on lifetime access to the highly rated Babbel Language Learning app through April 30

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Multilingual communicators are in high demand across the professional landscape and, for anyone planning to travel the globe, those tools can be a life-changing resource. Fortunately, for a limited time, you can take advantage of special pricing on a popular and proven way to learn languages at your own pace.

A lifetime subscription to the Babbel Language Learning app is available for $149.97 (reg. $599). The service has an Apple App Store rating of 4.7 out of five based on nearly 600,000 reviews.

More than 10 million users have benefited from Babbel, and this subscription supplies learning paths for 14 different languages: Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

Lessons can be completed within 15 minutes and from anywhere thanks to mobile access. Whether you pair language learning with your morning coffee, lunch break, or a quiet moment before bed, this manageable approach makes it easier than ever to take a step forward without setting aside too much time.

Babbel utilizes speech-recognition technology to help with quick pronunciation fixes. Plus, conduct personalized review sessions to feel more confident regarding lessons experienced to that point.

Babbel places an emphasis on conversational skills, so users traveling to foreign destinations can be prepared to deal with travel directions, restaurant menus speaking with locals, and much more.

On our store, the app has earned a rating of 4.8 out of five following more than 250 verified customer reviews. That includes feedback from March 2024 that reads, “Amazing product. Lessons include listening, speaking, flashcards, and writing, which make Italian easy to learn. I can review my lessons, correct mistakes, work on my daily vocabulary, adding lessons to collections. I love it.”

Babbel Language Learning offers a lifetime subscription for $149.97 (reg. $599).

