Whether you’re gearing up for an international trip or looking to bolster your resume, picking up a new language would be a great move. But instead of relying on an app that nags you to learn words at every turn, opt for a learning program that offers a comprehensive experience.

Such is the case with Babbel, an award-winning language app that specializes in not just vocabulary and grammar, but oral communication, too. From Feb. 5-11, you can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for only $149.97.

Babbel stands out in the sea of learning apps by integrating cultural insights into its curriculum. With this deal, you get to immerse in up to 14 languages, ranging from French to Spanish to Indonesian. Lessons are designed to fit your life, with bite-sized sessions of 10 to 15 minutes that easily blend into a hectic schedule. More than just teaching language rules, it also heavily focuses on honing your conversational skills, empowering you to confidently engage in real-life discussions.

The app uses language learning strategies proven by hundreds of academics and linguists from the likes of Yale University and Michigan State University. It has speech recognition technology built-in to improve your pronunciation, with personalized review sessions to boot to make sure your newfound knowledge and skills truly stick.

You can access the lessons at any time, using any device. Planning to disconnect for a while? Simply download the courses beforehand and use offline mode to continue learning offline.

“It’s a very useful and functional program, you can work and study between the languages without losing your previous work. I recommend it,” one verified buyer raved.

Grab lifetime access to the #1-selling language learning app for way less. It normally retails for $599, but you can grab this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) on sale for $149.97 from Feb. 5-11.

