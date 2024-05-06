We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Taking a road trip this summer? Instead of listening to the radio or podcasts, you should try this app where iconic voices of celebrities like Kevin Costner tell you stories about each area you drive through. Autio is like having a personal tour guide who knows what they’re talking about.

Save on your subscription here. Autio normally costs $36 per year, or $69.99 for a 3-year subscription through the App Store or Google Play, but it’s just $39.99 here for the same amount of time.

Your new favorite travel partner

You might learn about an area’s history, people, culture, music, sports, or geology; getting answers to questions that you maybe would’ve never thought to ask. Autio currently has over 23,000 stories, and they add new ones each week, meaning no two trips are ever the same.

Many stories are told by voices you recognize and love, like Kevin Costner, Phil Jackson, and John Lithgow. Technically speaking, you could say Kevin Costner joined you on a summer road trip with Autio.

Autio is committed to two things: teaching you cool things and keeping you focused on the road. As you drive through a new town, stories will automatically start playing. And, if your vehicle has CarPlay, Autio has an app for that so you can get an even more immersive experience.

Get a preview on what the stories are like:

Another notable Autio feature is offline mode for those ultra-remote, off-grid road trips. If you feel you might not have cellular service, you can download stories ahead of time and access them offline later.

Road trips will never be the same with Autio. Get your Autio Unlimited Plan here for $39.99 (reg. $69.99) and save compared to the App Store or Google Play.

