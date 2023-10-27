We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Carsule is a pop-up cabin that latches to your car and functions as your mini home away from home. Get it for only $299.97 through Oct. 31 only.

Winter may not seem like the best time to explore the great outdoors, but don’t let the cold temperatures stop you from pursuing a snow-packed adventure. You can make your experience much more convenient by making short work of some traditionally time-consuming activities and chores, chief of which is pitching a tent.

Carsule is a pop-up cabin that is attachable to your car, instantly converting your vehicle into a makeshift home. It functions as your home away from home, spacey enough to provide room for more than just snoozing. It’s on sale for $299.97 for a limited time, the best web pricing as of late. Have a friend who also has a hankering for adventure? This could make for a great holiday present, too. Now you have one less person on your list to think about.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Carsule is designed to latch to vehicles with a tailgate that swings up. Unlike tents where you can barely move inside, it features a cubic shape that allows for a two-meter standing height, making it a suitable living space that can cater to a variety of indoor activities. If the default setup isn’t enough to accommodate your needs, it also allows for unlimited configurations, so you can do the necessary tweaking to fulfill your requirements.

Designed to weather the elements, Carsule comes with a UV-protecting coating and robust waterproof flooring, minimizing moisture intrusion and maintaining a dry and comfortable interior environment. It also has diagonal ceiling tension lines built-in to prevent shear deformation, but it also functions as a contraption to hang some of your accessories. It even has integrated mosquito netting, a thick felt carpet for added comfort, and two-layer multipurpose screen windows so you won’t feel stuffy while inside. With an adaptive car seal and magnet cord, it latches to a wide range of car models, too.

Make your outdoor adventures more comfortable with Carsule. It usually goes for $379, but through Oct. 31, you can score it on sale for $299.97, no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.