You’ve come to the right place if you’re a video game enthusiast. Bring nostalgia into your home collection with the My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: Video Game Console, jam-packed with over 200 classic games and now available as an open box item.

Currently on sale for $69.99 ($99), the Atari Game Station Pro plays homage to the iconic Atari brand, known for igniting the gaming industry in the 1970s and 1980s. With a compact design that fits neatly in any living room or game room, the revamped device provides endless nostalgia and entertainment for gamers of all ages.

The gaming station includes a vast library of 200+ games across Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and even arcade titles. From Asteroids to Centipede to Pong, numerous options are available—officially licensed and fully playable. The classics are all accounted for and ready to share with friends and family.

With an easy-to-navigate plug-and-play setup, the console lets you start gaming right out of the box. It connects easily to modern TVs using HDMI, ensuring crisp and clear graphics that stay true to the original art style of the games. Designed to mimic the classic Atari joystick, two 2.4 GHz wireless controllers are included with the console, allowing for comfortable play from anywhere in the room. These controllers are designed to mimic the classic Atari joystick, providing an authentic gaming experience.

You also won’t have to worry about starting over every time you play. The device has game-saving capabilities that allow you to save at any point and pick up where you left off. Plus, the console features dynamic RGB LED lights that add a touch of flair to your gaming setup and make game nights even more exciting.

Get a blast from the past and bring out this iconic gaming station at your next get-together for endless hours of fun entertainment.

Snag My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro: Video Game Console with 200+ Games (Open Box) for $69.99 (reg. $99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.