With American Sign Language (ASL) being the third most commonly used language in the United States, it’s worth some study. In fact, a growing number of universities, including Ivy Leagues like Harvard and Cornell, count ASL toward language requirements.

If you’re keen on getting started, the Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle functions as a great springboard. With 21 courses and 55 hours of expert-led instruction, it helps you get to grips with foundational ASL concepts and both basic and advanced sentences, questions, and dialogue. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $45.99 (reg. $609).

All courses are taught by Michael Honkanen of Able Lingo, a TESOL and TEFL-certified former police officer and federal investigator who’s had years of experience using ASL to communicate with and interpret for witnesses, victims, and perpetrators. The courses begin with the essentials like the manual alphabet and fingerspelling and gradually advance to cover diverse topics such as emotions, occupations, and family communications. You’ll also find specialized courses that challenge you to sign narratives about specific scenarios.

The courses can be accessed anytime, anywhere, using any device. You’ll also get a certification of completion every time you finish a course.

One satisfied learner shared their experience: “What a wonderful learning experience. The instructor is pleasant and made me smile. Each section reinforces what you are learning. He explains had positions and shows from different angles.”

