A better Apple TV remote is here (and cheap)

Screaming at your TV remote isn’t normal. But, you know what? We’ll give you a pass if it’s a Siri Remote. Those things make a person want to shout every curse word in the dictionary—and throw it across the room—because you said, “Pause this,” not, “Turn on Spanish subtitles.”

Unless you want to make a Siri Remote-shaped hole in your wall, you should check out this Apple TV remote alternative by Function101. It works and looks like a normal remote. No talking, no swiping, no nonsense. And it’s on sale for $29.95.

Compatibility … universal??

The Function101 remote works with all Apple TVs since it pairs via infrared technology. That means you can also ditch your TV or soundbar’s regular remote because this one can control its power and volume—it’s two in one.

It might also be compatible with other streaming boxes, doubling as a Roku remote if you aren’t a fan of that design either. Once paired, it has up to 12 meters of range, but it must be in a direct line of sight of your streaming box.

Finally, an Apple TV remote that won’t drive you crazy

We won’t say the Function101 is better than the Siri Remote, but it has twice as many buttons. Just tap Menu or long-press the up arrow to go to the AppleTV Control Center without having to figure out confusing touch control gestures or summon Siri.

It’s also a lot harder to lose since it’s clunkier. Normally, that sounds like a bad thing, but how many times has your Siri Remote slid between your couch cushions because it’s so slim and slippery? Yeah…you won’t miss those days with this remote.

Okay, okay, the Function101 is a better Apple TV remote. And it’s only $29.95 for a limited time.

