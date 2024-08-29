Why is everyone ditching the AirTag for this?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your AirTag has already been outclassed. Sure, it was a game-changer when it first came out, but Apple didn’t think its design all the way through—ever tried jamming it in your wallet? Yeah, it doesn’t fit. If it does, it leaves an awkward-looking bulge in your pocket. Nobody wants that.

But everyone seems to want the SmartCard. This wallet tracker card fits perfectly in your wallet, works with the same Find My tracking system as the AirTag, and it’s rechargeable. Get yours on sale for $29.97 with free shipping through Aug. 29 (reg. $39.99).

Never lose your wallet again

Slip the SmartCard into your wallet next to your credit cards and forget that it exists. Well, until you can’t find your wallet. Then, you’ll want to open the Apple Find My tracker app on your phone and see where it’s at.

If you aren’t already familiar with Apple’s app, you have a few options to retrieve your item. Start by viewing the map to make sure your wallet is at home. If you can see it’s at the gas station or Walmart, you know where to start searching. The app also notifies you when you leave something behind (“You left your wallet behind” might flash on your lock screen on your drive home) to hopefully prevent this from happening in the first place.

From there, you can have the SmartCard play a sound and follow the noise to find your wallet. You might find it in a crazy place like the couch cushions or fridge (we’ve all been there). This can save you valuable time in the morning when you’re running late to work and just can’t remember where you stuck your wallet last.

Your AirTag might help you track your keys, but the KeySmart SmartCard will help you track your wallet.

