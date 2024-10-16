Let AI Magicx’s content creation tools help you with words and web design for $100

Buy this AI, and it’ll work for you for life.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Oct 16, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A tablet with Ai Magicx pulled up on it.
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re not about to share some sketchy website that’ll scam you out of your cash while hiring “creatives.” But we will share today’s best-kept secret for growing your brand: AI. Okay, maybe it’s no big mystery, but it’s the key to pumping out quality content at lightning-fast speeds to keep up in today’s market.

You need a memorable logo, website, and article content, but it’s hard to do all that as a one-person show. Let AI Magicx’s AI content creation tools help you. Just pay a one-time $99.99 fee (reg. $972) for lifelong access. It’s a business write-off. 

People will think you have an entire creative team

If your small business doesn’t have a logo, what are you waiting for? Well, you probably couldn’t afford to hire a graphic designer. We get it. It’s time to use AI Magicx’s AI logo generator to make one, or a hundred, to find one that perfectly matches your brand’s identity. 

Then, you’ll want to think about creating a website for your business. Check out AI Magicx’s chatbot to get help writing code from scratch, and then use the coder tool to get developer assistance and intelligent support with optimizing and refining it.

As a small business owner, your work is never done: You’ll need content to go onto the website. Regular blog posts about what your brand creates aren’t a bad idea. Try the AI article generator tool to transform simple descriptions into full-length content. And make some AI images to go along with it.

Using AI Magicx is way cheaper than paying for ChatGPT or Gemini AI every month. Like any AI tool, you’re limited to how many outputs you get. AI Magicx allows you to generate 250 images and logos monthly and 100 chatbot messages, which is likely more than you’ll need.

Get this AI tool for marketing while it’s $99.99 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $972). You won’t find a lower price anywhere else.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.