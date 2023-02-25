We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s so much clamor surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT because, apparently, it’s powerful enough to replace people’s jobs. It can already compose emails on behalf of CEOs, water down complex topics in a way everyone can understand, create workout plans, pen essays, generate recipes, and even write code. Whether it can truly replace human jobs is still up for debate, but there’s no denying that it can make your day-to-day much easier.

The efficiency of the results ChatGPT yields is still largely dependent on the prompt you feed it. The clearer and more precise your prompt is, the better responses it delivers. It’s ultimately a matter of trial and error, but if you want to get the most out of the chatbot, the ChatGPT for the Absolute Beginner course can help you maximize its potential. You can grab it on sale for $9.99 for a limited time.

This short, one-hour course was put together by Mike Wheeler, a top-rated Salesforce and ChatGPT trainer, and instructor. While the lessons are brief, they’re enough to fill you in on the fundamentals of the AI tool, as well as the virtually endless possibilities you can do with it. Through Wheeler’s guidance, you’ll have a deeper understanding of the technology and have the skills to write effective prompts to elicit valuable information.

You’ll get to write more efficient copy using the bot, write haikus and character biographies, churn out song lyrics, brainstorm plot points and ideas for fictional works, and learn more about pretty much anything under the sun.

The course can be accessed at any time, anywhere, and using any device. You can repeat lessons over and over as often as you please, and you can even try hands-on exercises and projects to test your newfound knowledge.

ChatGPT can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. The ChatGPT for the Absolute Beginner course normally retails for $199, but you can get it on sale for only $9.99 for a limited time.

