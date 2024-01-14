We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Ready to take on your creative projects this year? The pocket-sized Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor is here to help you match nearly any color needed, and it’s further on sale for $59.97 (reg. $99).

As seen at the Consumer Electronics Show, The Nix Mini C2 effortlessly blends technology with color identification. Ideal for creative professionals who seek inspiration while on the go, this cutting-edge tool simplifies the creative process for all users, ensuring precise color matching during any project. It’s on sale for just $59.97 (reg. $99) through Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Whether you are searching for a particular paint shade for a home renovation task or seeking creative ideas for a fresh digital campaign, the Nix Mini can produce the best color match in seconds and is here to help make color-matching easier. A simple scan is required to match and identify nearly any color in users’ surroundings. It is an essential tool for anyone who understands the importance of following design guidelines and checking color codes.

It successfully scans various surfaces—from painted walls to leather, plastic, fabric, dyes, and beyond, and quickly identifies the precise color required. Upon capturing the desired color, the device efficiently matches it, correlating the scans with over 100k paint colors from top brands and sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color profiles.

The Nix Mini 2 also provides the functionality to store and arrange color schemes and share them with colleagues or friends via the dedicated Nix app. This device features an easy-to-use interface that connects via Bluetooth, and with its rechargeable battery, it becomes the perfect portable tool for having a universe of color inspiration always at your fingertips.

Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars from verified customers and rave reviews, it’s no wonder this gadget is a hit. Verified customer Robert C. said, “This amazing device does what it is designed to do in identifying colors while presenting minor variations. I can only imagine what the updated version is further capable of.”

Conquer your next creative project in 2024 with this compact color-matching sensor.

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for $59.97 (reg. $99) with no coupon code required through Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

