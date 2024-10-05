AdGuard: because sometimes your child seriously won’t stop clicking ads

In the maybe four minutes my child had my iPad, she managed to download three different games and seemingly accept the cookies from every single sketchy website on the internet. Something had to change.

AdGuard is a powerful ad-blocking and parental control solution that quickly became my go-to fix.

What is AdGuard?

AdGuard is more than just your typical ad blocker. It not only removes all kinds of annoying ads—banners, pop-ups, and even video ads—but also protects your privacy and shields your devices from malware. The best part? It has robust parental controls, which for me, was the real game-changer. With the Family Plan, you get lifetime access, meaning you can secure all your family’s devices with just one subscription.

How it changed my browsing life

After installing AdGuard, the difference was immediate. The ad-free browsing experience is great on its own, but it’s the peace of mind that really stands out. I no longer worry about my child wandering into inappropriate sites or clicking on suspicious pop-ups. The parental control feature lets me restrict access to certain content and monitor online activity in a way that keeps things secure without being too invasive.

What’s more, AdGuard works on all our devices—from my laptop to my kid’s tablet. It’s compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS, so we have full protection no matter what we’re using. Knowing our data is protected from trackers, malware, and phishing attacks is a huge relief.

Pricing

With a single payment, you get a lifetime subscription to AdGuard, which covers up to nine devices. My family really leans on our devices, so we needed the full family plan, and it was definitely worth it. Plus, AdGuard keeps improving with updates, so you’re always getting the latest protection without any extra fees.

There’s a sale going, so you actually have time to get the same plan I did for a much lower price.

Now, it’s just $18.97 to get an AdGuard Lifetime Family Plan.

