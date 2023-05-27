We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Offering high-quality aerial footage and live monitoring, the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle is available at only $139.97 (reg. $398) through May 31.

For many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. So in recognition of the holiday, we’re offering a limited-time discount on a pair of drones set to launch adventures this summer and beyond.

Through May 31, pick up the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone for only $139.97 (reg. $398) with no coupon necessary. That’s two new ways to explore the skies at one low price, and this price drop presents an ideal opportunity to see what these drones can accomplish.

These drones are equipped with 4K cameras in the front and feature 720p cameras underneath, providing a new perspective while capturing clear images. These drones offer plenty of options, from professional purposes such as real estate or video production to sharing the simple joys of flight with a child.

Easy navigation can be achieved with a four-channel mode for ascending, descending, moving forward and backward, moving laterally, and rolling 360 degrees. In addition, they feature a one-key automatic return for a no-fuss finish when your flying is done. No wonder TheNextWeb.com raved about one of the drones: “With sturdy construction, a host of cool flying features, and a gorgeous 4K camera, the Alpha Z is a stellar addition to any drone fleet.”

Flight can be sustained for 10 minutes, and WiFi connectivity lets you receive real-time transmission and monitoring on the ground through a corresponding app. Lightweight builds and foldable arms make these drones manageable for travel and storage.

Accessories with this bundle include batteries, protective covers, transmitters, and USB charging cables. Soon after delivery, you’ll be ready to take a grand aerial look at your surroundings.

Save big on a pair of drones that are equipped with high-quality cameras and deliver the advanced features you love while keeping operating procedures simple.

Purchase the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for only $139.97 (reg. $398) through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.