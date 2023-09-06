We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

3D printing has opened up a vast world of manufacturing and artistically creative possibilities for adults and children worldwide. Of course, when introducing your little ones to this expansive and technologically advanced corner of the creative world, it’s important to do so safely and considerately. For a bit of help, consider picking up this PIKA3D JR Bundle. It comes with a 3D pen for kids and a refill box and is now only $49.99 (reg. $54).

Designed to be an excellent gift for young creatives or any kiddo looking to dive into the world of 3D art, this 3D pen is rechargeable and comes without wires, as it uses a LiPo battery. The deal includes ten filament refills, which feed through the pen and are fully certified per toy and regulatory standards. You can feel confident that this pen and its contents are safe for kids!

So, how does this nifty 3D art tool work? It’s pretty simple:

Turn on the pen and wait for it to heat up.

Insert the filament through the pen so your kiddo can dream up their 3D art.

Just click the button on the pen, and the filament will run through and come out the other side.

Use the 3D pen to mold the filament into creative and fun 3D productions!

In addition to empowering your little one to create in three dimensions, the product comes with a child-safe design that prevents burning or any other painful hazards. It’s also made of biodegradable plastic that’s completely BPA-free and non-toxic.

No wonder the PiKA3D JR Bundle has a 4.5-star rating, with one user writing, “My son and I tried out the 3D pen together, and it was pretty cool to use. It is fun, and I like how it makes my child use his imagination and be creative.”

For a limited time, gift your kiddo the gift of creativity with the PIKA3D JR Bundle, which includes a 3D pen for kids and a refill box, for just $49.99.

