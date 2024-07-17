Your PC’s breaking up with you unless you get Windows 11 Pro

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your PC just called—it’s on the verge of breaking up with you. It says you haven’t gotten the latest software upgrade yet, even though it’s been asking for the internal makeover for months. What are you waiting for?

Tell your computer you were waiting for Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, because we dropped Windows 11 Pro upgrade keys to their lowest price of all time: $22.97 (reg. $199) until July 21. (But maybe don’t tell it just how cheap the upgrade was.)

It’s like buying your PC flowers

Two key points: Your software key arrives instantly after purchase, and it can upgrade two compatible PCs. You might want to keep that from your computer, but it’s an excellent two-for-one offer to upgrade your home and work devices.

You might think, “Ooh la la,” after you reboot your computer and see the refreshed user design, complete with a centered bottom taskbar, rounded edges, widgets, and more. The design is almost like macOS, but with everything that’s made you stick with Windows.

Windows 11 now also has Copilot, an AI assistant powered by a custom version of GPT-4 (it’s basically like getting the paid version of ChatGPT for free). Ask Copilot to answer your questions, change system settings, compose emails, and generate images. No wonder your PC has been asking for this upgrade for ages!

Since you’re getting the Pro version of Windows 11 (compared to the free Home version), you’re getting even more features like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker device encryption to secure your hard drive.

Make your PC happy—upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for $22.97 (reg. $199) during Deal Days. This sale ends on July 21 at 11:59 p.m., and no coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.