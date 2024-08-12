That’s not a typo—it’s a nearly new MacBook Air at half the usual price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We’re breaking all the rules. While Apple sells MacBook Airs for $999+, we’re selling them for $449.99—and no, that’s not a typo, that’s the price for a refurbished MacBook Air in practically new condition.
If you don’t care about having the latest model, this 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch is a great hack to save hundreds. It’s available in silver, space gray, or gold for $449.99 (a $899 value).
What’s inside the box
You know what a laptop is and does, so we’ll just give you a fact sheet of what this model has to offer:
- 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology.
- Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM, suitable for everyday tasks and light multitasking.
- Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
- 256GB SSD storage.
- Updates to current macOS.
- Weighs just 2.84 pounds.
- Two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Something you may actually like more about the 2020 vs. brand-new models is the narrower laptop base. The new MacBook Airs have a solid base, whereas the 2020’s keyboard gets thinner (0.16-inch, actually) toward the edge, making for more comfortable typing.
Refurbs are the new, well, new
Shopping for refurbished devices can be a little nerve-wracking, but less so when rated “grade A” like this MacBook Air. Your new-to-you laptop will arrive in near-mint condition with only light wear, no scratches on its screen, and a minimum of 80% battery health. That’s pretty amazing for saving hundreds of dollars.
Your purchase also includes a 30-day warranty to make sure everything runs smoothly during your first month of use.
You saw this price correctly—just $449.99 (reg. $899) for a refurbished 2020 MacBook Air in silver, space gray, or gold. Inventory is limited for these devices, so act fast if you’re interested.
