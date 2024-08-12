That’s not a typo—it’s a nearly new MacBook Air at half the usual price

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re breaking all the rules. While Apple sells MacBook Airs for $999+, we’re selling them for $449.99—and no, that’s not a typo, that’s the price for a refurbished MacBook Air in practically new condition.

If you don’t care about having the latest model, this 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch is a great hack to save hundreds. It’s available in silver, space gray, or gold for $449.99 (a $899 value).

What’s inside the box

You know what a laptop is and does, so we’ll just give you a fact sheet of what this model has to offer:

13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology.

Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM, suitable for everyday tasks and light multitasking.

Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

256GB SSD storage.

Updates to current macOS.

Weighs just 2.84 pounds.

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Something you may actually like more about the 2020 vs. brand-new models is the narrower laptop base. The new MacBook Airs have a solid base, whereas the 2020’s keyboard gets thinner (0.16-inch, actually) toward the edge, making for more comfortable typing.

Refurbs are the new, well, new

Shopping for refurbished devices can be a little nerve-wracking, but less so when rated “grade A” like this MacBook Air. Your new-to-you laptop will arrive in near-mint condition with only light wear, no scratches on its screen, and a minimum of 80% battery health. That’s pretty amazing for saving hundreds of dollars.

Your purchase also includes a 30-day warranty to make sure everything runs smoothly during your first month of use.

You saw this price correctly—just $449.99 (reg. $899) for a refurbished 2020 MacBook Air in silver, space gray, or gold. Inventory is limited for these devices, so act fast if you’re interested.

