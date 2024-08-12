That’s not a typo—it’s a nearly new MacBook Air at half the usual price

Grab one of these 2020 models with an Intel Core i3 before they sell out.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Aug 12, 2024 2:33 PM EDT

A gold 2020 MacBook Air on a plain background.
Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re breaking all the rules. While Apple sells MacBook Airs for $999+, we’re selling them for $449.99—and no, that’s not a typo, that’s the price for a refurbished MacBook Air in practically new condition.

If you don’t care about having the latest model, this 2020 MacBook Air 13-inch is a great hack to save hundreds. It’s available in silver, space gray, or gold for $449.99 (a $899 value).

What’s inside the box

You know what a laptop is and does, so we’ll just give you a fact sheet of what this model has to offer:

  • 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology.
  • Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM, suitable for everyday tasks and light multitasking.
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.
  • 256GB SSD storage.
  • Updates to current macOS.
  • Weighs just 2.84 pounds.
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Something you may actually like more about the 2020 vs. brand-new models is the narrower laptop base. The new MacBook Airs have a solid base, whereas the 2020’s keyboard gets thinner (0.16-inch, actually) toward the edge, making for more comfortable typing.

Refurbs are the new, well, new

Shopping for refurbished devices can be a little nerve-wracking, but less so when rated “grade A” like this MacBook Air. Your new-to-you laptop will arrive in near-mint condition with only light wear, no scratches on its screen, and a minimum of 80% battery health. That’s pretty amazing for saving hundreds of dollars.

Your purchase also includes a 30-day warranty to make sure everything runs smoothly during your first month of use. 

You saw this price correctly—just $449.99 (reg. $899) for a refurbished 2020 MacBook Air in silver, space gray, or gold. Inventory is limited for these devices, so act fast if you’re interested.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Share

Why Trust PopSci

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.