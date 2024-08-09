This MacBook Pro has 512GB SSD and a Touch Bar for just $380

Enhance your workflow for less.

Posted on Aug 9, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A MacBook Pro on a plain background.
For those considering a reliable and versatile laptop, a grade-A refurbished Apple MacBook Pro offers a compelling choice. Not only does it get you a certified, like-new laptop at a much lower price, but it’s also better for the planet because, according to the EPA, it helps reduce e-waste in landfills.

Its grade-A refurbished rating means it arrives in near-mint condition with minimal to no scuffing or cosmetic blemishes. It’s available for just $379.99, which is a 61 percent savings from the original price.

While it has a variety of useful features, one of the standouts is the innovative Touch Bar. The Touch Bar is a dynamic strip located above the keyboard that provides quick access to tools, shortcuts, and controls. It transforms based on the application you’re working in, offering context-specific controls that streamline tasks and enhance productivity.

For example, in productivity software like Microsoft Office, the Touch Bar can display formatting tools, allowing you to change font styles, adjust text alignment, or insert images without having to navigate through menus. This not only speeds up the workflow but also keeps your focus on the task at hand. It can also be customized.

Beyond the Touch Bar, this MacBook Pro offers a lot of features for professionals, students, and home users. The 3.1GHz i5 processor and 8GB of RAM give you speed and space to tackle everyday tasks and entertainment needs. In addition, the 512GB SSD provides ample space for keeping your files and photos stored locally.

It also has a backlit keyboard with a butterfly mechanism for more responsive typing, a high-resolution 13.3″ Retina display, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging and expansion.

This is a unique opportunity to own an Apple device with the versatile Touch Bar at steep savings.

Get this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro for just $379.99 (reg. $979) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

