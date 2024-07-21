Toilet-proof your phone with cloud storage you can keep for life

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It only takes one wrist slip to lose everything on your phone to the water in your toilet. One minute, you could be watching funny cat videos, and the next, you’ll hear a splash and wonder if you just lost every picture, video, and memory in your camera roll.

If your photos and files aren’t backed up to the cloud, you need to get on that before a toilet-related emergency. Instead of paying monthly for Dropbox, just get Koofr and pay once for lifelong access! Today (July 21) is the final day of our take on Prime Day, and you can own 1TB of Koofr storage for $119.97 with code KOOFR40 at checkout (reg. $810).

Back up now to prevent chaos later

With 1TB of space, you can store around 250,000 photos, 250 hours of video, or half a million documents. Hopefully, that’s enough to back up your phone for some added peace of mind in case it goes kerplunk in the bathroom.

Once you upload your selfies, pet photos, and memes, Koofr can help you organize everything with a duplicate file finder and advanced renaming. Your camera roll will be cleaner than ever.

Beyond toilet catastrophes, another huge advantage of cloud storage is being able to access the same files between devices. If you have an iPhone and a Windows laptop, you can easily access your photos and files from anywhere by logging into your Koofr account on the web, mobile, or WebDAV.

Don’t let your toilet (or anything else, for that matter) get in the way of your memories. Back up your photos with Koofr’s 1TB lifetime cloud storage plan for $119.97 with code KOOFR40 at checkout (reg. $810) through July 21 at 11:59 p.m.

