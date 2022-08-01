A flashlight is probably the not first thing that comes to mind when you think of everyday carry-alongs. Just like most people, you likely only carry your phone, wallet, keys, and maybe a stick of Chapstick on your person. After all, why would you even carry a bulky flashlight when your phone has its own more often than not?

Then again, you never really know when a proper flashlight could come in handy. Your phone can only offer up to 50 lumens at most, which isn’t enough illumination when it comes to emergencies, camping, or situations when your personal safety is at risk. In that case, it’s worth considering carrying a portable lighting device, like the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight. It’s on sale for 40 percent off for a limited time.

At no more than 3 inches, this ultra-portable, rechargeable flashlight may be small, but it’s powerful enough to be used in any situation. Tiny but mighty, it delivers 800 lumens for maximum illumination—30 times brighter than your phone—and has four modes that you can adjust depending on what you need. It also offers a variety of other functions, including a bottle opener and carabiner.

The flashlight can last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge, but you can easily juice it up via USB, thanks to the rechargeable battery built in. It has a built-in kickstand to adjust it at different angles, and it’s designed in a way that you can easily snap it on your keychain or backpack. It’s water and dust-proof as well, ensuring its safety in different weather conditions.

Make flashlight part of your everyday carry with the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight. It usually retails for $29, but you can get it on sale for only $17.99.

Prices subject to change.