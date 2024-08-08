Manage your communications with a $20 second phone line

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

In today’s world, maintaining privacy while managing multiple communication channels can be a challenge. With the Hushed Private Phone Line, you can simplify communication while keeping your personal information secure and separate from work. For just $19.99, you can get a subscription to a virtual phone number that serves as a convenient and private second phone line for life.

With Hushed, you can make private calls and send texts from a virtual phone number without the need for monthly fees. The included plan offers a flexible combination of 6,000 SMS messages or 1,000 phone minutes per year, allowing you to communicate freely without worrying about overage charges.

Whether you need a number for business or personal uses like online dating, Hushed offers a wide selection of area codes across the U.S. and Canada. This feature is perfect for professionals who require a local presence in multiple regions or individuals looking to be associated with a specific area code.

You can manage all your calls and texts from a single, easy-to-use app. This centralized platform makes it simple to keep track of your communication and keep things separate. Your Hushed private virtual line also allows you to customize your voicemail settings and set up call forwarding, all from the user-friendly app.

Boasting 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, it ensures your private phone number remains confidential. You can also utilize Wi-Fi or data to make calls and send texts, which helps avoid service charges from your primary carrier.

If you’ve ever thought about getting one, this offer is an affordable way to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having a private, virtual phone line at your fingertips.

Don’t miss getting the Hushed Private Virtual Phone Line while it’s on sale for just $19.99 with code SAVENOW through September 3 at 11:59 p.m.

